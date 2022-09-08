Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Putin attends joint military drills with China, others

 
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 12:23pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with participants of the Protected Land national youth environmental forum in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia Far east, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 . (Alexey Kudenko, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday attended sweeping war games in his country's far east involving troops from China and other nations, in a show of military muscle amid the tensions with the West over Moscow's action in Ukraine.

The weeklong exercise that began Thursday is intended to showcase growing defense ties between Russia and China and also demonstrate that Moscow has enough troops and equipment for the massive drills even while its forces are engaged in fighting in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Vostok 2022 (East 2...



Village News

