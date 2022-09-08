Confused about gambling propositions?
Tribal leader urges 'no' vote on both
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 11:36am
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Some election cycles contain multiple state propositions on the ballot that are often confusing. This year there are only seven and the Village News will present a series of articles to help educate voters. We start with Propositions 26 and 27, both about online gambling.
You can't miss the ads on these. Proponents of the two gambling propositions on Nov. 8 have spent hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising, both saying their proposition is best and the other isn't good.
Someone with insight on the matter – call it "inside information" – i...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)