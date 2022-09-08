Family outreach event led by Circle of Concern

FALLBROOK – Three Christian groups from Fallbrook and Southern California came together for an afternoon of food, fun, and family outreach in the community, Saturday, Aug. 27. The event was organized by Circle of Concern, a nonprofit based out of Oceanside, which focuses on helping single moms, children and the needy, mainly in Mexico.

Along with two local churches, CrossWay Community Church and Iglesias de Dios, their team met behind the 7/11 at Ash Street and Main Avenue, at Iglesias de Dios, and served dinner; hosted a bounce house, games, and crafts for kids. They also took family photos, gave out free reading glasses, and prayed for members of the community in need.

Some members of the team packed up food to share with the homeless. Jeff Hord, a volunteer with Circle of Concern, said "We talked to some people on the trail. We gave them food. We told them part of the reason we're here is to give out food, but we want people to be in heaven and Jesus is God's gift and way to heaven. Just like any gift, people will choose if they want it, but we told them that we are offering that. One gentleman said, 'We can see the good in you and God working through you.' So, we feel like we did our part to meet physical needs and share the hope of God's good news."

The original plan was to take a team to Tijuana that day, to feed and serve the community in a very desperate area, Zona Norte, which is home to many rejected by society, due to drug addiction, prostitution and poverty. Circle of Concern partners with a local TJ group that is educating street kids not in the traditional school system, to give them a better future. As well, every Saturday they feed over 250 in the community a hot meal, which may for some be the only meal they have that day.

The leaders of CrossWay, Circle of Concern and Iglesia de Dios, Tommy, Carol and Marcello, plan to partner together in more events in Fallbrook in the future.

With the violence that occurred several weeks ago throughout the Tijuana area, it was decided to postpone that trip until things have calmed down. But, with a volunteer team already in place, it felt wrong to cancel everyone's plans and so the team decided instead to come to Fallbrook where Pastor Marcello of Iglesia de Dios graciously opened his doors for the community event in his church's backyard.

Pastor Marcello said, "Today was a wonderful Saturday for the church working together to share the love of God. We had people from our church, Tommy's church (CrossWay), and even a missionary from Minnesota. We had a bounce house, glasses to give away, and family photos."

Local pastor Tommy Welty said of the event, "It is a great joy to work together with other churches. Small, faithful acts of service done with great love is what God calls us to. We didn't just share food and fun with each other, we shared Jesus and his love for everybody."

Submitted by Circle of Concern.