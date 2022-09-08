Fire shuts down SR 76

A fire started at SR76 and East Vista Way and was quickly put about by several agencies that responded.

North County Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched to a vegetation fire in the area of State Route 76 and East Vista Way, today, 9/8/22 at 11:16 am. The fire was on the Bonsall/Vista border.

"This fire was burning on the north side of the 76 in the riverbed. Fire grew to approximately 2 acres in size. The westbound side of the 76 was temporarily shut down due to firefighting activities. Crews had stopped the forward rate of spread at 12:08 pm," said NCFPD PIO John Choi.

Units from North County Fire, Oceanside Fire, Vista Fire, and CAL Fire San Diego responded and worked together to contain the fire.