Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News 

Fire shuts down SR 76

 
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 8:13pm

Village News/NCFPD photo

A fire started at SR76 and East Vista Way and was quickly put about by several agencies that responded.

North County Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched to a vegetation fire in the area of State Route 76 and East Vista Way, today, 9/8/22 at 11:16 am. The fire was on the Bonsall/Vista border.

"This fire was burning on the north side of the 76 in the riverbed. Fire grew to approximately 2 acres in size. The westbound side of the 76 was temporarily shut down due to firefighting activities. Crews had stopped the forward rate of spread at 12:08 pm," said NCFPD PIO John Choi.

Units from North County Fire, Oceanside Fire, Vista Fire, and CAL Fire San Diego responded and worked together to contain the fire.

Village News/NCFPD photo

Several agencies responded to make sure the brush fire was knocked down quickly.

 

