Foundation presents scholarships to NCFPD EMTs
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 11:37am
FALLBROOK – The San Diego Regional Fire Foundation has awarded two North County Fire Protection District single role EMT employees with scholarships to attend Palomar Community College's Paramedic School and Fire Academy. The donations provided EMT Adam Webb a $5,000 scholarship for Paramedic School and EMT Freddy Avila a $1,000 scholarship toward his attendance at the Fire Academy.
The San Diego Fire Foundation has provided about $100,000 to the North County Fire Protection District and the Rainbow Volunteer Fire Department over the past 10 years. This included fire hose, nozzles, Therm...
