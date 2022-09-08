FPUD awards waterline replacement contract, rejects bid protest

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District awarded Palm Engineering the contract to replace multiple FPUD waterlines during fiscal year 2022‑23.

The FPUD board voted 4-0 Sept. 2, with Ken Endter not able to participate, to award Palm Engineering a $3,574,950 contract for the work and to reject the bid protest submitted by PK Mechanical Systems, which was the second-lowest bidder.

“It looks like we’re legally covered, so I think we should go forward,” said FPUD board member Jennifer DeMeo.

FPUD’s pipeline and valve replacement program includes identifyi...