Sheriff's Log - September 8, 2022

Aug. 25
1400 Blk of Alturas Rd. Report of vehicle tampering/grand theft
400 Blk Ammunition Rd Display of weapon, other than firearm, in threatening manner
82500 Blk S. Mercedes Rd Possession of controlled substance/under the influence
200 Blk Ranger Rd. Disturbance of family/domestic violence
Aug 26
1700 Blk East Alvarado drunk in public
0 Rollingview Ln Spousal cohabitant abuse with serious injury resulting in felony arrest
3900 Blk Reche Rd. Missing adult/welfare check
Pankey Rd/Pala Rd Palomar RC Flyers Burglary
1100 Blk S. Live Oak Park Rd. Vandalism/Domestic Violence/Serious Injury/Arrest
3600 Blk Lake Circle Dr. 5150 Mental Health Evaluation
Aug 27
3400 Blk Lake Circle Dr. Burglary residential
3900 Blk Lake Circle Dr. Burglary grand theft
Aug 28
1200 Blk S. Main Found narcotics
500 Blk Verde Ave. Domestic violence incident
1000 Blk E. Mission Rd. Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury/arrest
1900 Blk Carolton Ln Simple battery
40700 Blk Rock Mountain Dr. Death/Assist other agency
200 Blk E. Kalmia St. Tresspassing/found property
Aug 29
Hwy 76 E. Horsecreek Ranch Rd. Possession controlled substance/paraphernalia/arrest
1000 BLk S. Mission Rd. Person down/misc. Incident
1300 Blk Winterhaven Rd. Recovery of stolen vehicle from 22000 Blk of Gavilan Rd.
1100 S. Vine St. Simple battery
34700 Blk of Criollo Way Report of grand theft of $70,000 tractor
2900 Blk Rainbow Valley Blvd Vandalism/Vehicle burglary
Pala Rd/Gird Rd Traffic stop and arrest of controlled substance
3200 Blk Shearer Xing Vandalism to vehicle
4700 Blk Pala Rd Grand theft/firearm/animal/all other larceny
1100 Bel Air Dr. Suspicious vehicle/evade peace office with wonton disregard for safety
Aug 30
1000 Blk E. Mission Misc. Shoplifitng/petty theft
4400 Blk Rainbow Vista Dr. Grand theft/labor/property
S. Mission/S. Stagecoach Driving w/o valid driver license/insurance
32100 Old Hwy 395 l Stolen vehicle
300 Blk E. Mission Rd. Vandalism to vehicle/DUI arrest
200 BLK Windsor Grey Way Stole property/Fraud/ID and credit card
40300 Blk of Sandia Creek Dr. Found cell phone
900 Blk Alturas Rd. Stolen vehicle/motorcycle
300 Blk E. Alvarado Domestic violence incident
0 Rollingview Ln. Domestic violence/ violate domestic relations court order
