Sheriff's Log - September 8, 2022

Last updated 9/8/2022 at 11:26am

Aug. 25

1400 Blk of Alturas Rd. Report of vehicle tampering/grand theft

400 Blk Ammunition Rd Display of weapon, other than firearm, in threatening manner

82500 Blk S. Mercedes Rd Possession of controlled substance/under the influence

200 Blk Ranger Rd. Disturbance of family/domestic violence

Aug 26

1700 Blk East Alvarado drunk in public

0 Rollingview Ln Spousal cohabitant abuse with serious injury resulting in felony arrest

3900 Blk Reche Rd. Missing adult/welfare check

Pankey Rd/Pala Rd Palomar RC Flyers Burglary

1100 Blk S. Live Oak Park Rd. Vandalism/Domestic Violence/Serious Injury/Arrest

3600 Blk Lake Circle Dr. 5150 Mental Health Evaluation

Aug 27

3400 Blk Lake Circle Dr. Burglary residential

3900 Blk Lake Circle Dr. Burglary grand theft

Aug 28

1200 Blk S. Main Found narcotics

500 Blk Verde Ave. Domestic violence incident

1000 Blk E. Mission Rd. Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury/arrest

1900 Blk Carolton Ln Simple battery

40700 Blk Rock Mountain Dr. Death/Assist other agency

200 Blk E. Kalmia St. Tresspassing/found property

Aug 29

Hwy 76 E. Horsecreek Ranch Rd. Possession controlled substance/paraphernalia/arrest

1000 BLk S. Mission Rd. Person down/misc. Incident

1300 Blk Winterhaven Rd. Recovery of stolen vehicle from 22000 Blk of Gavilan Rd.

1100 S. Vine St. Simple battery

34700 Blk of Criollo Way Report of grand theft of $70,000 tractor

2900 Blk Rainbow Valley Blvd Vandalism/Vehicle burglary

Pala Rd/Gird Rd Traffic stop and arrest of controlled substance

3200 Blk Shearer Xing Vandalism to vehicle

4700 Blk Pala Rd Grand theft/firearm/animal/all other larceny

1100 Bel Air Dr. Suspicious vehicle/evade peace office with wonton disregard for safety

Aug 30

1000 Blk E. Mission Misc. Shoplifitng/petty theft

4400 Blk Rainbow Vista Dr. Grand theft/labor/property

S. Mission/S. Stagecoach Driving w/o valid driver license/insurance

32100 Old Hwy 395 l Stolen vehicle

300 Blk E. Mission Rd. Vandalism to vehicle/DUI arrest

200 BLK Windsor Grey Way Stole property/Fraud/ID and credit card

40300 Blk of Sandia Creek Dr. Found cell phone

900 Blk Alturas Rd. Stolen vehicle/motorcycle

300 Blk E. Alvarado Domestic violence incident

0 Rollingview Ln. Domestic violence/ violate domestic relations court order