Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Supervisors OK Ag passes to allow farmer, rancher access during natural disasters

 
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – County supervisors unanimously approved a program that will allow farmers and ranchers access to their land during a wildfire or other type of emergency or natural disaster, Aug. 30.

As proposed by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond, the agricultural passes, or “Ag Pass,'' will give vetted ranchers and farmers limited access to their property, when deemed safe, to care for livestock or crops during emergencies.

Ag Pass cards will identify farmers and ranchers to firefighters, law enforcement agencies – including the California Highway Patrol and county sheriff...



