Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Black flag decision deprives Gearhart of top-five finish in $1,000 Pure Stocks race

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/8/2022 at 12:26pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A Barona Speedway driver who causes two yellow flag cautions in a main event is given a black flag which requires him to exit the track, although his finishing position is based on the number of laps he completed prior to the black flag. The caution is assessed to the driver who causes the spin or collision which leads to the yellow flag and not necessary to the driver who spins.

In the 26th lap of Barona’s 30-lap Pure Stocks main event Sept. 3, Fallbrook driver Jeff Gearhart and El Cajon racer Joe Malone were battling for fifth place. Malone, who was ahe...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/08/2022 22:52