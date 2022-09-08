Black flag decision deprives Gearhart of top-five finish in $1,000 Pure Stocks race

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A Barona Speedway driver who causes two yellow flag cautions in a main event is given a black flag which requires him to exit the track, although his finishing position is based on the number of laps he completed prior to the black flag. The caution is assessed to the driver who causes the spin or collision which leads to the yellow flag and not necessary to the driver who spins.

In the 26th lap of Barona’s 30-lap Pure Stocks main event Sept. 3, Fallbrook driver Jeff Gearhart and El Cajon racer Joe Malone were battling for fifth place. Malone, who was ahe...