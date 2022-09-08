Warriors achieve largest victory margin in grid program history

Last updated 9/8/2022 at 1:22pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s football team hosted San Ysidro on Sept. 1, and the Warriors’ 67-0 win constituted the largest Fallbrook margin of victory in team history.

“It went well,” said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson.

“We consistently got stops on defense and moved the ball on offense,” Johnson said. “That was exciting...