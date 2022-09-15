Fallbrook Arts hosts Art Under the Stars 'small art by BIG artistes'

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Arts invites the public to attend Art Under the Stars Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will be held outdoors in the yard of the Fallbrook School of the Arts at 310 E. Alvarado St. This evening under the stars will include dinner with hors d’oeuvres and sweets. Prosecco, wine and beer will also be served.

The highlight of the evening will be a silent auction of 60 small original artworks by renowned watercolor artists. Vocalist Kari Kirkland will visit from Palm Springs and entertain with her sultry jazz arrangements throughout the evening.

Tickets to the fundraiser may be purchased at fallbrookartsinc.org and also through fallbrookchamberofcommerence.org. The last date for ticket sales is Sept. 20.

This fundraiser will support the exhibition and continued education of the arts in Fallbrook through our divisions: Fallbrook Art Center, Fallbrook School of the Arts and Fallbrook Art in Public Places. Fallbrook Arts, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Submitted by Fallbrook Arts.