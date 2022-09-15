Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks junior artists

The Second – Fourth Grade participants in the 2021 Pumpkin Patch Junior Art Competition include, from left, front, Aubrey, Lucas, Dean, Ellidae, Olivia; back row, Lorelei, Austin, Bennett, Tessa and Zion. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Second Annual "The Pumpkin Patch" art competition is calling all junior artists in the community to create a "harvest" themed work of art – a "pumpkin" must be clearly seen in the artwork.

Artists may select their medium of choice. Drawing or paintings must not be larger than 12-inches in any direction. See entry rules for more detailed information.

The awardees will be given gift cards: first place, $75; second place, $50; third place, $25 and People's Choice Award, $15. An additional award of $75 will be presented by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

As space is limit...