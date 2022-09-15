Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks junior artists
Last updated 9/16/2022 at 3:03pm
FALLBROOK – The Second Annual "The Pumpkin Patch" art competition is calling all junior artists in the community to create a "harvest" themed work of art – a "pumpkin" must be clearly seen in the artwork.
Artists may select their medium of choice. Drawing or paintings must not be larger than 12-inches in any direction. See entry rules for more detailed information.
The awardees will be given gift cards: first place, $75; second place, $50; third place, $25 and People's Choice Award, $15. An additional award of $75 will be presented by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.
As space is limit...
