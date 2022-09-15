Miller named to summer dean's list at Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Kentucky – In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean's list for the summer 2022 semester.

To be eligible for the dean's list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

Caitlin Miller of Fallbrook was named to the dean's list this summer.

Submitted by University of the Cumberlands.

