Soroptimists seek applicants for cash award
Last updated 9/16/2022 at 3:02pm
NORTH SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Soroptimist clubs in North County San Diego are looking for women in the area who are a single head of household to apply for Soroptimist's “Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards." To be eligible, women must be the primary support of their families and enrolled in, or accepted into, a college or vocational/trade school program.
The Live Your Dream Award is not a scholarship; the cash award can be used to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation. The winners will be no...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)