Soroptimists seek applicants for cash award

NORTH SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Soroptimist clubs in North County San Diego are looking for women in the area who are a single head of household to apply for Soroptimist's “Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards." To be eligible, women must be the primary support of their families and enrolled in, or accepted into, a college or vocational/trade school program.

The Live Your Dream Award is not a scholarship; the cash award can be used to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation. The winners will be no...