Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Lane is FAA guest artist for September

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/15/2022 at 3:19pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

A self-portrait by B.J. Lane

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association will welcome B.J. Lane, Sept. 17. With a career spanning 50+ years, Lane's paintings, drawing, and sculptures have been showcased in galleries, museums and community venues. As a multi-disciplinary artist, Lane is skilled in many different mediums and is a published author. Her recent book "Memoirs of the Heart" features portraits and poetry.

Lane will give a workshop called "The Art of the Self Portrait" that is offered to beginners through advanced students who want to learn special techniques artists use in order to create a human portrait. The...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/16/2022 11:53