Lane is FAA guest artist for September

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association will welcome B.J. Lane, Sept. 17. With a career spanning 50+ years, Lane's paintings, drawing, and sculptures have been showcased in galleries, museums and community venues. As a multi-disciplinary artist, Lane is skilled in many different mediums and is a published author. Her recent book "Memoirs of the Heart" features portraits and poetry.

Lane will give a workshop called "The Art of the Self Portrait" that is offered to beginners through advanced students who want to learn special techniques artists use in order to create a human portrait. The...