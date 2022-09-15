Pala Casino to present UB40 & The Original Wailers

The Cured – Tribute to the Cure Concert canceled for Sept. 23

UB40 and the Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson will be performing at Pala Casino Spa Resort's Starlight Theater Friday, Sept. 23. Village News/Courtesy photo

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort regrets to announce that The Cured – Tribute to the Cure Concert, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, has been canceled.

Ticket holders can visit the Pala Box Office for a full refund on tickets purchased at Pala Casino Spa Resort. Tickets purchased through Etix will automatically be refunded to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase. Visit etix.com and log in or call 1-800-514-3849 for more information.

English reggae and pop band UB40 and reggae group The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson will perform Friday, Sept. 23, a...