Pala Casino to present UB40 & The Original Wailers
The Cured – Tribute to the Cure Concert canceled for Sept. 23
Last updated 9/15/2022 at 3:18pm
PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort regrets to announce that The Cured – Tribute to the Cure Concert, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, has been canceled.
Ticket holders can visit the Pala Box Office for a full refund on tickets purchased at Pala Casino Spa Resort. Tickets purchased through Etix will automatically be refunded to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase. Visit etix.com and log in or call 1-800-514-3849 for more information.
English reggae and pop band UB40 and reggae group The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson will perform Friday, Sept. 23, a...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)