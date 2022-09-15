CDFA accepting grant applications for Pollinator Habitat Program
Last updated 9/16/2022 at 3:25pm
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Food and Agriculture is now accepting grant applications for the Pollinator Habitat Program administered by its Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation.
The 12-week application period opened Aug. 31 and will close Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.
Detailed information, including application processes and requirements, and registration links for two informational webinars to review program guidelines can be found on the program website at www.cdfa.ca.gov/oefi/php.
Pollinators are essential to many of California’s agricultural crops and to the vast biodi...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)