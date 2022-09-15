CDFA accepting grant applications for Pollinator Habitat Program

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Food and Agriculture is now accepting grant applications for the Pollinator Habitat Program administered by its Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation.

The 12-week application period opened Aug. 31 and will close Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

Detailed information, including application processes and requirements, and registration links for two informational webinars to review program guidelines can be found on the program website at www.cdfa.ca.gov/oefi/php.

Pollinators are essential to many of California’s agricultural crops and to the vast biodi...