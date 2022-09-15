Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Pickles – a popular pick for a snack

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/16/2022 at 2:53pm

Pickles - sweet, sour, crunchy snack choice that is a popular craving

Pickles are a food that people either love or hate. Some can eat them straight out of the jar. We hear about pregnant women craving them. Besides their high sodium content, there are actually health benefits to eating these cucumbers.

Pickles contain antioxidants, the same type that are found in many fruits and vegetables. These help us fight free radicals, which are chemicals found in the body that are linked to both heart disease and cancer. In fact, pickling raw foods can help preserve their antioxidant power.

Pickle juice has been used to aid muscle cramps. Studies have shown that...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/18/2022 16:30