Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Pickles – a popular pick for a snack

Pickles are a food that people either love or hate. Some can eat them straight out of the jar. We hear about pregnant women craving them. Besides their high sodium content, there are actually health benefits to eating these cucumbers.

Pickles contain antioxidants, the same type that are found in many fruits and vegetables. These help us fight free radicals, which are chemicals found in the body that are linked to both heart disease and cancer. In fact, pickling raw foods can help preserve their antioxidant power.

Pickle juice has been used to aid muscle cramps. Studies have shown that...