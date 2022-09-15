Parkinson's Support Group to hear from speech pathologist

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook invites all who are interested to join their monthly meeting, Friday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Health & Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

The speaker will be Lindsey Unger, M.S. CCC-SLP, on the topic: “Converse with Confidence.” Unger is a certified medical speech-language pathologist with 10 years of clinical experience working in various settings, including major medical facilities, outpatient rehabilitation, Level I Trauma, skilled-nursing facilities, hospice, early childhood intervention and adult...