Tips to manage your cholesterol

FALLBROOK – Cholesterol is a complex topic that can be difficult to understand. Cholesterol is present in the body and it also can be found in food. That can make it hard for people to understand why cholesterol is often seen in such a negative light. Any confusion surrounding cholesterol can serve as the perfect springboard to learn more about it.

What is cholesterol?

A waxy, chemical compound, cholesterol often gets a bad rap. However, the American Heart Association says it is actually needed to build cells. The liver makes all the cholesterol a person needs. Additional cholesterol com...