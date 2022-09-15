Baxter sings National Anthem before Storm game

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Stephani Baxter sang the National Anthem prior to the Lake Elsinore Storm's home game Aug. 30.

"What an honor that was," Baxter said.

Although Baxter had not previously sung the Star-Spangled Banner at a professional baseball game, she has sung the National Anthem at other events. "I've been singing that song for the military on Camp Pendleton for family events for years," she said.

Those events involve active-duty Marines and their family members. Baxter is part of a church contingent which convenes on Del Mar Beach and provides food and other items for Ma...