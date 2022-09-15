FPUD and RMWD applications to change water suppliers head to LAFCO this fall

Water Authority Acknowledges it Would Realize $40 Million Savings if Approved

FALLBROOK – The San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission is set to begin formal consideration this fall of applications by the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District to change water suppliers.

After enduring skyrocketing water cost increases over the past decade from the San Diego County Water Authority, Fallbrook and Rainbow are seeking to part ways with the Authority and begin purchasing their water from the Eastern Municipal Water District. The switch is expected to save Fallbrook and Rainbow ratepayers approximately $7.6 million a year, according to...