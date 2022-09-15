Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FPUD and RMWD applications to change water suppliers head to LAFCO this fall

Water Authority Acknowledges it Would Realize $40 Million Savings if Approved

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/15/2022 at 2:52pm



FALLBROOK – The San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission is set to begin formal consideration this fall of applications by the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District to change water suppliers.

After enduring skyrocketing water cost increases over the past decade from the San Diego County Water Authority, Fallbrook and Rainbow are seeking to part ways with the Authority and begin purchasing their water from the Eastern Municipal Water District. The switch is expected to save Fallbrook and Rainbow ratepayers approximately $7.6 million a year, according to...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/16/2022 11:57