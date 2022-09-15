Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

NCFPD Captain Choi explains importance of evacuation preparedness and orders

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/15/2022 at 3:12pm

Ava Sarnowski

Intern Writer

In light of the recent evacuations due to the Fairview Fire, Captain and PIO John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District spoke to the Valley News about the importance of evacuation orders and how folks can remain prepared in case of fire or emergency.

Evacuation orders and warnings are sent out as early as possible in an effort to give people enough time to prepare and leave. Evacuation orders may be imminent, and the only notification people may get is an officer knocking on their door or a helicopter saying evacuate. After getting orders, people ma...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/16/2022 11:40