NCFPD Captain Choi explains importance of evacuation preparedness and orders

Ava Sarnowski

Intern Writer

In light of the recent evacuations due to the Fairview Fire, Captain and PIO John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District spoke to the Valley News about the importance of evacuation orders and how folks can remain prepared in case of fire or emergency.

Evacuation orders and warnings are sent out as early as possible in an effort to give people enough time to prepare and leave. Evacuation orders may be imminent, and the only notification people may get is an officer knocking on their door or a helicopter saying evacuate. After getting orders, people ma...