NCFPD contracts with Hoch Consulting for grant opportunities

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District board approved a contract with Hoch Consulting for services to identify potential grant opportunities.

A 5-0 vote Aug. 23 approved the execution of the contract with Hoch Consulting. Hoch’s tasks will include identifying and researching grant funding opportunities, proposal writing, and post-award administration. Any large grant applications will be brought to the NCFPD board for review and approval. Hoch will be paid up to $30,000 for the services provided.

Over the past three years Hoch Consulting has obtained m...