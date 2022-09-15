New Ag Pass program taking applications
SAN DIEGO COUNTY – An Ag Pass program was approved by the Board of Supervisors. During a wildfire or other disaster, the Ag Pass allows commercial livestock or agriculture operators access to evacuated areas to care for crops and animals.
The deadline to apply for phase 1 is Oct. 1. Phase 1 is for commercial cattle and equestrian operations in the unincorporated area.
All other commercial agriculture and livestock operations in the unincorporated area will be in phase 2 next year in the spring/summer.
Owners and managerial employees are also eligible to get the pass. The definition of a...
