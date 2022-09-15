Poll workers needed for Nov. 8 General Election

Tracy DeFore

The Registrar of Voters is seeking poll workers for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election. Poll workers play an essential role in elections and can serve their community while earning $16 per hour.

Under the Voter’s Choice Act, vote centers replace traditional polling places. Vote centers are open throughout the county for an extended period before Election Day. Rather than a single day of service, poll workers are now needed to staff vote centers up to 11 days in the two weeks before Election Day.

English speakers who are bilingual in Arabic, Chinese, Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Persian, Somali, Spanish or Vietnamese are also needed.

Responsibilities include:

● Submitting hiring/payroll paperwork

● Attending a two-day, paid poll worker training

● Opening/closing a vote center

● Processing voters

● Answering voter questions

To become a poll worker, applicants must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and registered to vote in California, or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States. Applicants must also provide their own transportation to their assigned vote center.

The Registrar is seeking people who are team players, exhibit strong leadership and customer service skills, and display flexibility, patience and the highest level of integrity at all times. Poll workers must represent the Registrar of Voters in a professional, nonpartisan manner.

The Registrar’s office is working with Public Health Services to ensure the health and safety of election workers and voters. Recommended personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies will be provided to workers so they can conduct the election process safely.

To be a poll worker, you must apply online, at https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/pollworkers.html.

For more information, email [email protected]