Search continues for Evan, missing since Sept. 13

Evan Mueller walked away from his home on Sept. 13 and hasn't been seen since then. His friends and family are looking for him.

UPDATE: 09-19-22

Evan Mueller was reported missing on Sept. 13th from his home on Knoll Park Lane in Fallbrook. His partner of over 6 years, Rebecca Byrnes, family and friends have been looking with the assistance of the Sheriff, Rangers, volunteers, and K-9 search dogs. "His family and friends are very concerned. They have flown in from all over including Washington state, Mexico and beyond. They have taken off work and come from Hesperia and Chula Vista. They are all very concerned," said Rebecca.

It was reported that Evan left during the day while Rebecca was at work. He also left behind his wallet and cell phone. She believes he also took with him a green jacket and some prayer beads.

Evan was reported to be wearing black toe shoes, and black three-quarter length sweats. His green jacket is quilted and does not have a hood. Evan did have long hair and a full beard, although pictures distributed of him also include a time when he was clean shaven. He is a white male, 40 years old, 5'8" with brown hair.

San Diego County Sheriff Lt. Hernandez from the Fallbrook substation said, the Sheriff used a helicopter to try and find him if he was hiking in the Santa Margarita River Valley. He said, "We called in Search and Rescue, but because Evan appears to have voluntarily walked away, so it doesn't fit their criteria. The deputies have continued to go out. He said, "We did register him as missing, but if an officer runs across him the only thing they can do is let him know his family and the community are looking for him. But he's an adult and he's voluntarily missing." He also said, "And there is no evidence of any foul play."

Rebecca said, "...We're all so concerned. He's so valuable to his friends and family. We've raised Heaven and a whole lot of angels came out to help. Dan Conway brought a large group of volunteers from various Search and Rescue nonprofits in San Diego County and Southwest Service Dogs brought a group of beautiful dogs." She said the dogs followed Evan's scent down to the Santa Margarita River.

She said, "The rangers have gone above and beyond to try and find Evan, and the Thunder Renaissance Crew has come out and has been amazing." She continued, "Rabbit" and the group [Renaissance Crew] is from the Escondido area and they are all up here helping."

Rebecca is asking for anyone who has information or may have seen him to please call Evan's mom at 425-286-7827.

Volunteers have been looking along the trails of the Santa Margarita River as Rebecca suspects that may be where he went. Her concern is that he has an allergy that could affect him if he is bitten by ants and he took no supplies with him.

Private Investigator Tony Campbell has contributed to this story.

