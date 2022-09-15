Sheriff's Log -
Last updated 9/16/2022 at 3:58pm
Aug. 31
1100 Blk. S. Mission Rd. Assault with a deadly weapon/arrest
5200 Blk S. Mission Suspicious vehicle/arrest with poss. Of controlled substance/paraphernalia.
4800 Blk Pala Rd. Petty theft/vandalism
3200 Blk Sage Rd. Lost property
1900 Blk Rainbow Glen Rd. Grand theft/vandalism
Sept. 1
31400 Blk Lake Vista Circle Elder abuse incident/mental health evaluation
31400 Blk. Lake Vista Circle Mental disorder/72 hr. observation/arrest made
400 Blk E. Fallbrook St. Simple battery
600 Blk. E. Elder St. Misc. incidents
300 Blk. E. Alvarado St. Get credit/ID, intangible personal identifying information
2400 Blk S. Stagecoach Ln. Mental health disorder/72 hour hold/arrest
800 Blk S. Mission Suspicious person/possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
Sept. 2
4700 Blk Oak Crest Rd. Battery/arrest
3500 Blk of Luneta Ln. Simple battery w/apparent minor injury
3900 Blk Pala Mesa Dr. Missing Adult - 52 year old male
2100 Berwick Woods Spousal abuse/cohabitant with serious injury
31900 Blk Del Cielo East Stolen motorcycle
1100 Blk S. Mission Rd. Subject stop/petty theft
5500 Blk Mission Rd.Bonsall Suspicious vehicle/arrest for poss of controlled substance
Sept. 3
1400 Blk S. Mission Rd. Display of weapon in threatening manner/Mental Disorder/72 hr. Observation
1400 Blk S. Mission Rd. Display of weapon in threatening manner/threaten crime w/intent to terrorize-arrest made-juvenile court
2900 Blk Olive Hill Rd. Violation of Temporary Restraining Order
Sept. 4
9400 Blk E. Rice Canyon Traffic stop/2 arrests possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia
0 Rollingview Ln. Violate domestic relations court order
31900 Blk Del Cielo East Vandalism/burglary
100 Blk W. Kalmia St. Simple Battery
39400 Blk Sandia Creek Dr. Assist other agency/misc. Reports
2100 Berwick Woods Temporary Restraining Order violation/burglary
Sweetgrass Lane @ Pala Rd. Under the influence/Drunk in public
Sept. 5
1100 Blk Rancho Ryan Rd. Report of suspicious circumstance/misc. Incidents
2200 Blk Morro Rd. Burglary residential
900 Blk Mandarin Dr. Battery/Spousal/Ex Spouse/Date/etc. Battery w/arrest
2300 Blk Morro Rd. Report of petty theft from vehicle
42200 Blk Tenaja Truck Trl. Stolen vehicle
Sept. 6
6500 Blk Rainbow Heights Rd. Domestic violence incident/argument
7300 Blk W. Lilac Rd. Sullivan middle school/criminal threats/misc. incidents
100 Blk S. Main Ave. Shoplifting of liquor
1700 Blk E. Alvarado St. Subject stop/arrest of controlled substance/felony bench warrant
900 Blk E. Mission Rd. Grand theft
Horse Creek Ranch Rd. Report of vandalism/burglary
Sept. 7
1100 Blk Belair Dr. Mental Disorder 72 Hr observation
1000 Blk S. Main Mental Disorder 72 hr observation
4600 Blk Dulin Rd. Suspicious Circumstance misc. Incidents
500 Blk E. Elder St. Disturbance /misc. Family incidence
Reader Comments(0)