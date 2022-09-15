Sheriff's Log

Last updated 9/16/2022 at 3:58pm

Aug. 31

1100 Blk. S. Mission Rd. Assault with a deadly weapon/arrest

5200 Blk S. Mission Suspicious vehicle/arrest with poss. Of controlled substance/paraphernalia.

4800 Blk Pala Rd. Petty theft/vandalism

3200 Blk Sage Rd. Lost property

1900 Blk Rainbow Glen Rd. Grand theft/vandalism

Sept. 1

31400 Blk Lake Vista Circle Elder abuse incident/mental health evaluation

31400 Blk. Lake Vista Circle Mental disorder/72 hr. observation/arrest made

400 Blk E. Fallbrook St. Simple battery

600 Blk. E. Elder St. Misc. incidents

300 Blk. E. Alvarado St. Get credit/ID, intangible personal identifying information

2400 Blk S. Stagecoach Ln. Mental health disorder/72 hour hold/arrest

800 Blk S. Mission Suspicious person/possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

Sept. 2

4700 Blk Oak Crest Rd. Battery/arrest

3500 Blk of Luneta Ln. Simple battery w/apparent minor injury

3900 Blk Pala Mesa Dr. Missing Adult - 52 year old male

2100 Berwick Woods Spousal abuse/cohabitant with serious injury

31900 Blk Del Cielo East Stolen motorcycle

1100 Blk S. Mission Rd. Subject stop/petty theft

5500 Blk Mission Rd.Bonsall Suspicious vehicle/arrest for poss of controlled substance

Sept. 3

1400 Blk S. Mission Rd. Display of weapon in threatening manner/Mental Disorder/72 hr. Observation

1400 Blk S. Mission Rd. Display of weapon in threatening manner/threaten crime w/intent to terrorize-arrest made-juvenile court

2900 Blk Olive Hill Rd. Violation of Temporary Restraining Order

Sept. 4

9400 Blk E. Rice Canyon Traffic stop/2 arrests possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia

0 Rollingview Ln. Violate domestic relations court order

31900 Blk Del Cielo East Vandalism/burglary

100 Blk W. Kalmia St. Simple Battery

39400 Blk Sandia Creek Dr. Assist other agency/misc. Reports

2100 Berwick Woods Temporary Restraining Order violation/burglary

Sweetgrass Lane @ Pala Rd. Under the influence/Drunk in public

Sept. 5

1100 Blk Rancho Ryan Rd. Report of suspicious circumstance/misc. Incidents

2200 Blk Morro Rd. Burglary residential

900 Blk Mandarin Dr. Battery/Spousal/Ex Spouse/Date/etc. Battery w/arrest

2300 Blk Morro Rd. Report of petty theft from vehicle

42200 Blk Tenaja Truck Trl. Stolen vehicle

Sept. 6

6500 Blk Rainbow Heights Rd. Domestic violence incident/argument

7300 Blk W. Lilac Rd. Sullivan middle school/criminal threats/misc. incidents

100 Blk S. Main Ave. Shoplifting of liquor

1700 Blk E. Alvarado St. Subject stop/arrest of controlled substance/felony bench warrant

900 Blk E. Mission Rd. Grand theft

Horse Creek Ranch Rd. Report of vandalism/burglary

Sept. 7

1100 Blk Belair Dr. Mental Disorder 72 Hr observation

1000 Blk S. Main Mental Disorder 72 hr observation

4600 Blk Dulin Rd. Suspicious Circumstance misc. Incidents

500 Blk E. Elder St. Disturbance /misc. Family incidence