Teacher continues fight to return to work for FUESD

Attorney files to have court decision at Sept. 20 ‘emergency hearing’

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The Commission on Professional Competence ruled in June that Jennifer Humphreys’ dismissal as a teacher from FUESD should be reversed, and she should return to teaching with back pay. The Fallbrook Union Elementary School district has appealed that decision to the Superior Court in San Diego.

Humphreys was dismissed last October after failing to be vaccinated or undergoing weekly testing for COVID 19. The CPC heard testimony from Humphreys and her team, as well as the district’s position before issuing its 28-page decision this summer. Summarized...