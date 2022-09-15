Tentative rail labor deal reached, averting looming strike

Last updated 9/15/2022 at 3:20pm

Business and government officials have been preparing for a potential nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - President Joe Biden said today that a tentative rail

labor agreement has been reached averting a potential strike that would

have affected train commuters and supply chains throughout San Diego.

Amtrak was bracing for potential large-scale disruptions in service

because of the looming nationwide rail strike that was set to begin at midnight

Friday.

In a statement released Thursday, Biden said the agreement is "an

important win for our economy and the American people. It is a win for tens of

thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure

th...