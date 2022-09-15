Volunteers needed to search for Evan

Evan Mueller walked away from his home on Sept. 13 and hasn't been seen since then. His friends and family are looking for him.

UPDATE: 09-16-22

Evan Mueller's girlfriend, Rebecca and his friends are asking for volunteers to meet Saturday morning at 9 am to search for Evan. Rebecca said, "I would really like it if people could gather tomorrow morning at 9 am and stragglers at 10 am where there will be directions written for them to search the river once again."

Friends and Family search for Evan Mueller

Friends and family of Evan Mueller are looking for him today. According to his girlfriend Rebecca Byrnes, he left the house on the 13th while she was at work. He left his cell phone, wallet and just took his army green coat and some prayer beads. Rebecca is worried about him as he was solemn, reserved and not quite himself.

Evan is wearing black toe shoes and the green jacket he took. He may also be wearing black three-quarter length sweats. His green jacket is quilted and does not have a hood. Evan is distinguishable with his long full beard. He's a white male in his early 30s, 5'8" with brown hair and beard.

San Diego County Sheriff Lt. Hernandez from the Fallbrook substation said, the Sheriff used a helicopter to try and find him if he was hiking in the Santa Margarita River Valley. He said, "We called in Search and Rescue, but because Evan appears to have voluntarily walked away, so it doesn't fit their criteria. The deputies have been out again today. He said, "We did register him as missing, but if an officer runs across him the only thing they can do is let him know his family and the community are looking for him. But he's an adult and he's voluntarily missing." He also said, "And there is no evidence of any foul play."

Rebecca is asking for anyone who has information or may have seen him to please call her. Also anyone who has access to search and rescue dogs to please call her at 442-877-3709.

Volunteers have been looking along the trails of the Santa Margarita River as Rebecca suspects that may be where he went. Her concern is that he has an allergy that could affect him if he is bitten and he took no supplies with him.

Volunteers will be gathering at the end of Knoll Park Lane and continuing to look for him. If you would like to join the volunteers, meet at 1747 Vista del Lago Friday morning at 9 am. There is an empty lot whepeople are parking with permission of the homeowners, according to Rebecca.

Private Investigator Tony Campbell has contributed to this story.