Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Senior Softball invites new players to join

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/16/2022 at 3:37pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50 plus years old. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays through Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

Interested players may email Chuck at [email protected] Additional preliminary information and overview of the league can be found at http://fallbrookseniorsoftball.org/.

For a limited time, they are offering an introductory free season to new players.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Softball.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/18/2022 14:16