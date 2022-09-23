BUSD board presents Village News with Golden Quill Award

Bonsall Unified School District Superintendent Joseph Clevenger, from right, presents a Certificate of Excellence in Reporting, the Golden Quill Award, to Village News Publisher Julie Reeder, reporter Joe Naiman and associate editor Lucette Moramarco at the BUSD Board of Trustees meeting, Sept. 13 at the Bonsall Community Center. This award is given by the California School Boards Association in recognition of outstanding education journalism; the Village News was nominated by BUSD Board President Larissa Anderson. Village News/Shane Gibson photo