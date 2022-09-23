Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD board presents Village News with Golden Quill Award

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/23/2022 at 8:03am

Bonsall Unified School District Superintendent Joseph Clevenger, from right, presents a Certificate of Excellence in Reporting, the Golden Quill Award, to Village News Publisher Julie Reeder, reporter Joe Naiman and associate editor Lucette Moramarco at the BUSD Board of Trustees meeting, Sept. 13 at the Bonsall Community Center. This award is given by the California School Boards Association in recognition of outstanding education journalism; the Village News was nominated by BUSD Board President Larissa Anderson. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/23/2022 23:44