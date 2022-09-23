Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Chorale's Spring Concert is rescheduled for Oct. 8

 
The Fallbrook Chorale is an all-volunteer singing group that performs at SonRise Christian Church. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale's Spring Concert, which was canceled, will be presented Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at SonRise Christian Church, 463 Stage Coach Lane. The chorale practiced so much and loved the music so much that their director, Denny Lang, decided they needed to share it with the community.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, and $10 for active military and students with a valid I.D. Children 10 years of age and under are free. Anyone who still has a ticket for the canceled concert may use it for this performance or for the Christmas concert.

Tickets are available at https://fallbrookchorale.org/, from a chorale member or at Major Market. Ticket buyers are asked to note on the ticket if it is for military, student or child admission.

The singers are looking forward to sharing a delightful Saturday afternoon of music with everyone.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chorale.

 

