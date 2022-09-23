Encore Club to learn about Ivey Ranch

Catching up at the Sept. 6 Encore Club meeting after the summer break are, from left, Blanca Perla, Carol Kidd, Nancy Barton, Cheryl Hurley and Patty Vasquez. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Encore Club's next meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 4 and the guest speaker will be Tonya Danielly, executive director of Ivey Ranch, a nonprofit organization providing recreational and educational programs for persons with and without special needs.

Encore is a social group that promotes friendship by offering social activities, including various card games, outings, dinners, and speakers at their monthly meetings where they can learn about their community.

The group's meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at Christ the King Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane. Socializing and event sign ups begin at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 10 a.m.

Their first meeting was held Sept. 6 with guest speaker Roy Moosa, owner of the Mission Theater, talking about the history of the movie theater. Encore welcomes everyone from Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow areas to join them. To learn more, go to https://fallbrookencoreclub.com/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Encore Club.