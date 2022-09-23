Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Encore Club to learn about Ivey Ranch

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/23/2022 at 8:56am

Catching up at the Sept. 6 Encore Club meeting after the summer break are, from left, Blanca Perla, Carol Kidd, Nancy Barton, Cheryl Hurley and Patty Vasquez. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Encore Club's next meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 4 and the guest speaker will be Tonya Danielly, executive director of Ivey Ranch, a nonprofit organization providing recreational and educational programs for persons with and without special needs.

Encore is a social group that promotes friendship by offering social activities, including various card games, outings, dinners, and speakers at their monthly meetings where they can learn about their community.

The group's meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at Christ the King Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane. Socializing and event sign ups begin at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 10 a.m.

Their first meeting was held Sept. 6 with guest speaker Roy Moosa, owner of the Mission Theater, talking about the history of the movie theater. Encore welcomes everyone from Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow areas to join them. To learn more, go to https://fallbrookencoreclub.com/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Encore Club.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/23/2022 23:46