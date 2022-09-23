Hawaiian fun-raiser benefits care for seniors

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care once again Wowed more than 150 guests at their annual fun-raiser, hosted at Monserate Winery Thursday evening, Sept. 15. The Hawaiian-themed event emphasized two words that encapsulated the amazing work done by the foundation. Aloha means more than just hi and bye; it communicates love, affection, companionship and family. The second word was Ohana, which also means family.

Patty Sargent, executive director of the foundation, described how often the clients of the foundation have no one else to turn to, and through their services, the employees and volunteers of the foundation become the support and family that is so desperately needed by so many elderly seniors who are struggling in our community.

The MC for the evening, Barry McKenna, pointed out that seniors who come to the foundation get R.A.D .; rides, advocates and day care. McKenna’s humorous comments kept the program fun and complemented the serious subject matter.

Special guest Diana Seals shared what a profound effect the foundation has had on her and her husband, Jack. He is a client of The Club (the name of the adult daycare center) and he thrives there with the benefit of social, physical and cognitive stimulation as he deals with dementia.

Elisha Wright, a lead advocate at the foundation, spoke about the depth and breadth of assistance provided. She emphasized their coordination with first responders, federal, county, and local services, and how the foundation exists largely by donations only.

The foundation specially recognizes Sean and Shannon Cox at MnP Photography; Irene Miller, leader of the North County Parkinson’s Support Group; and Jasmin Smith and the National Charity League for hours of help to make this event such a success, as well as the business sponsors and those in attendance, besides those who donated without attending.

Everyone is invited to stop by for a tour, and there are plenty of volunteer opportunities both large and small. The foundation is located at 135 S Mission Road in Fallbrook. For more information about the Foundation for Senior Care, visit http://www.FSCFB.org, or call 760-723-7570.

Submitted by the Foundation for Senior Care.