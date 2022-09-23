Juarez graduates from Missouri State University
Last updated 9/23/2022 at 8:02am
SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – Missouri State University awarded 574 degrees to students in summer 2022.
Emanuel Juarez of Fallbrook graduated with a Master of Science, Project Management.
Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.
Summer 2022 graduates will participate in the fall commencement ceremony Dec. 16 at Great Southern Bank Arena.
Submitted by Missouri State University.
