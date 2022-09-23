Juarez graduates from Missouri State University

Last updated 9/23/2022 at 8:02am

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – Missouri State University awarded 574 degrees to students in summer 2022.

Emanuel Juarez of Fallbrook graduated with a Master of Science, Project Management.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Summer 2022 graduates will participate in the fall commencement ceremony Dec. 16 at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Submitted by Missouri State University.