Village News

Juarez graduates from Missouri State University

 
Last updated 9/23/2022 at 8:02am



SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – Missouri State University awarded 574 degrees to students in summer 2022.

Emanuel Juarez of Fallbrook graduated with a Master of Science, Project Management.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Summer 2022 graduates will participate in the fall commencement ceremony Dec. 16 at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Submitted by Missouri State University.

 

