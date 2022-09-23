Managing water in the west

Vic Nguyen, manager for the Southern Region of the California Department of Water Resources, is the guest speaker for the next Zoom meeting of FCAT, Sept. 27. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk with Vic Nguyen, manager for the Southern Region of the California Department of Water Resources), Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Nguyen is a registered civil engineer with bachelor and master of science degrees in civil engineering and is a graduate of U.C. Berkeley. He is the liaison with federal, state, and local agencies in Southern California. Prior to DWR, Nguyen was the principal engineer for the Colorado River Board of California where he worked on various technical programs within the Colorado River Basin. He will talk about the present and future reliability of the water supply in this area.

The Southern Region DWR has a staff of about 45 employees and supports many department programs throughout the region, which covers about 65,000 square miles (40% of the state's area) and has 23 million people (58% of the state's population). The programs and services it supports include Integrated Regional Water Management, Salton Sea restoration, groundwater management, floodplain management, water quality and quantity, environmental compliance, geologic and hydrogeologic investigations, land and water use surveys, climate change, emergency response, and watermaster services.

FCAT presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast at https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org/.

