Fallbrook Music Society's concert features eight violins – one unique sound

The San Diego based Hutchins Consort offers up a unique musical feast brilliantly played on eight custom-made, scaled violins at Fallbrook's Mission Theater on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. Admission is free. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – For the second concert of its new season, Fallbrook Music Society presents The Hutchins Consort, the only ensemble in the world to perform on an acoustically balanced set of eight proportionally scaled violins. Ranging from a 7-foot-tall contrabass violin to a very tiny 18-inch treble violin and all the sizes in between, this group of extraordinary string players offers a unique blend and purity of sound.

For this performance, Sunday, Sept. 25, the addition of two mandolins and an accordion promise to redefine the perception of a chamber music concert with an astonishing palet...