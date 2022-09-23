Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Prize-winning pianist to play at the library

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/23/2022 at 8:50am

Pianist Jonathan Lee is playing a Freaney and Friends concert at Fallbrook Library, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will present the free monthly Freaney and Friends concert, Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. Freaney's guest this month will be pianist Jonathan Lee who has thrilled audiences throughout the United States.

A prizewinner of several competitions, Lee captured first prize at the San Diego International Piano Competition; first, audience, and best Liszt prizes at the Washington International Piano Artists Competition; second, audience, and best Baroque prizes at the Boston International Piano Competition; and gold medal, audience, and teacher prizes at the Seattle...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/23/2022 23:56