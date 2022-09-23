Prize-winning pianist to play at the library

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will present the free monthly Freaney and Friends concert, Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. Freaney's guest this month will be pianist Jonathan Lee who has thrilled audiences throughout the United States.

A prizewinner of several competitions, Lee captured first prize at the San Diego International Piano Competition; first, audience, and best Liszt prizes at the Washington International Piano Artists Competition; second, audience, and best Baroque prizes at the Boston International Piano Competition; and gold medal, audience, and teacher prizes at the Seattle...