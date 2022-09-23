Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Avocado farmers see smaller crop amid high prices

 
Last updated 9/23/2022 at 8:48am



Kevin Hecteman

Special to the Village News

A big jump in prices early in the season helped lead to a smaller haul, tonnage wise, for California avocado farmers this year.

So did a shortage of precipitation, said Will Pidduck, who grows avocados and lemons in Ventura County.

“Our crop was a moderately sized crop,” Pidduck said. “It would have been a lot better if we would have had a decent amount of rainfall, which helps us size our fruit.”

“That being said, the prices were good,” he added. “They stayed relatively good – in some cases, great – for a lot of the season, and...



