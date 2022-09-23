Blanket project makes hats for cancer patients
Last updated 9/23/2022 at 8am
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project has donated 33 hand knit and crocheted hats to Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center's site in Fallbrook. These head coverings will be made available at no cost to clients of the center which serves those afflicted with any cancer. Michelle's Place offers application assistance and one-on-one support to help meet the needs of their clients.
They also have virtual and in person support groups, financial assistance programs and resources, monthly enrichment events as well as comfort items, such as hats, wigs, prosthesis, post-surgery chemo car...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)