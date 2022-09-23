Blanket project makes hats for cancer patients

Debbie Float, left, gives 33 hand knit and crocheted hats from the Fallbrook Blanket Project to Priscilla Poveda, community health worker at the Fallbrook site of Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project has donated 33 hand knit and crocheted hats to Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center's site in Fallbrook. These head coverings will be made available at no cost to clients of the center which serves those afflicted with any cancer. Michelle's Place offers application assistance and one-on-one support to help meet the needs of their clients.

They also have virtual and in person support groups, financial assistance programs and resources, monthly enrichment events as well as comfort items, such as hats, wigs, prosthesis, post-surgery chemo car...