Hawthorne Country Store hosts grand opening for newest location in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Hawthorne Country Store recently moved into a new, larger location in Fallbrook; on Saturday, Sept. 24, they will host a grand opening event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After nearly 12 years in Fallbrook, Hawthorne moved to the Fallbrook Fertilizer Feed and Farm Supply space, effective May 1, 2022. Brad Urquhart’s successful feed and farm store has been a staple in the Fallbrook farming community since 1976 and will pass on their legacy, collaborating with the Hawthorne and Thelen families, who own Hawthorne Country Store.

“The timing worked out nicely as we were looking to gro...