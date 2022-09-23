Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hawthorne Country Store hosts grand opening for newest location in Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/23/2022 at 8:41am



FALLBROOK – Hawthorne Country Store recently moved into a new, larger location in Fallbrook; on Saturday, Sept. 24, they will host a grand opening event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After nearly 12 years in Fallbrook, Hawthorne moved to the Fallbrook Fertilizer Feed and Farm Supply space, effective May 1, 2022. Brad Urquhart’s successful feed and farm store has been a staple in the Fallbrook farming community since 1976 and will pass on their legacy, collaborating with the Hawthorne and Thelen families, who own Hawthorne Country Store.

“The timing worked out nicely as we were looking to gro...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021