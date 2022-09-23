Search continues for Evan Mueller, missing since Sept. 13

Evan Mueller is missing from Fallbrook having walked away from his home Sept. 13; anyone who has information or may have seen him is asked to call his mom, April, at 425-286-7827. Village News/Courtesy photo

Julie Reeder

Publisher

Evan Mueller was reported missing Sept. 13 from his home on Knoll Park Lane in Fallbrook. His partner of over six years, Rebecca Byrnes, family and friends have been looking with the assistance of the Sheriff, Rangers, Search and Rescue volunteers, and K-9 search dogs.

"His family and friends are very concerned. They have flown in from all over including Washington state, Mexico and beyond. They have taken off work and come from Hesperia and Chula Vista. They are all very concerned," said Byrnes.

It was reported that Mueller left during the day while Byrnes was at...