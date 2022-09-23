Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Search continues for Evan Mueller, missing since Sept. 13

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/23/2022 at 7:48am

Evan Mueller is missing from Fallbrook having walked away from his home Sept. 13; anyone who has information or may have seen him is asked to call his mom, April, at 425-286-7827. Village News/Courtesy photo

Julie Reeder

Publisher

Evan Mueller was reported missing Sept. 13 from his home on Knoll Park Lane in Fallbrook. His partner of over six years, Rebecca Byrnes, family and friends have been looking with the assistance of the Sheriff, Rangers, Search and Rescue volunteers, and K-9 search dogs.

"His family and friends are very concerned. They have flown in from all over including Washington state, Mexico and beyond. They have taken off work and come from Hesperia and Chula Vista. They are all very concerned," said Byrnes.

It was reported that Mueller left during the day while Byrnes was at...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/23/2022 23:58