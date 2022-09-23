Stagecoach Sunday kicks off fall festivities Oct. 2

The Fallbrook Land Conserancy's Stagecoach Sunday fundraiser, Oct. 2, includes a plant booth as well as silent auction and raffle.

FALLBROOK – Stagecoach Sunday rolls into town on Oct. 2 as the Fallbrook Land Conservancy celebrates its 34th year at the historic Palomares House and Park in Fallbrook.

"We are so excited for this year's Stagecoach Sunday," commented Michelle Jorden, event chair and member of the FLC's board of directors. "Our committee has been working hard to make this year's event a fantastic success and we look forward to another big turnout."

The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., with horse-drawn stagecoach rides, live music performed by the popular local band, Daring Greatly, and...