USPS is ready to deliver the holidays for the nation

WASHINGTON – The United States Postal Service announced critical investments in personnel, technology and the postal network footprint that have been made in advance of the 2022 holiday season.

Preparations for the 2022 holiday season began in January and build on the investments and organizational strategy improvements made ahead of the successful 2021 holiday mailing and shipping season. These proactive measures are part of Delivering for America, the Postal Service’s 10-year strategic plan.

“Successfully delivering for the holidays is a cornerstone of our Delivering for Ameri...