Work days prepare for Sept 25 carnival

Local Lara Farrell will be bringing her baby chicks, bunny and a pig named Tuna for the petting zoo at the free community carnival at CrossWay Church, Sunday, Sept. 25.

FALLBROOK – This past weekend, community members came together to prepare for the free community carnival to be held from 12-2 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 25 at the corner of Stage Coach and Reche. This event, being hosted by CrossWay Community Church and Spanish-speaking Inglesia de Esperanza that meets at the same location, is truly a community effort as other churches, businesses and individuals from Fallbrook and beyond invest to prepare.

The organizers have said, "We are very thankful to the Village News, which is unequivocally the biggest business supporter we've had, and we are overwhelmed at all the businesses and individuals freely offering help through support, donations and services given. This includes event oversight by PS27 Events, a new events business started by a local single mom, hours and hours of labor by 21 year old Marine Beau Nelson of BN Ranchhand/Handyman, who led the way in constructing the games, and Andrew Reeder, whose media company will be providing music with Andrew as the MC of the event."

They added that local grocery stores are donating hotdogs, drinks and snacks to feed over a hundred; cases of water to keep another 250 hydrated, and local businesses have made financial investment toward the food. Individuals and Circle of Concern ministries are also contributing food and cases of soda, game prizes, and much more.

Gift Certificates for the raffle and giveaways have been provided by other local businesses and restaurants. Event organizer Lisa Winkleblech said, "It has been such a pleasure working with so many others pulling together for a day that is sure to be a blessing to many in Fallbrook. You don't see this kind of community response and generosity everywhere. But it is a given in Fallbrook!"

Donations, gift cards and baskets or basket items for giveaways are still being received; to donate contact [email protected]

Submitted by CrossWay Community Church.