Stop Sexually Violent Predators

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

Over the past few years, San Diego County has become a dumping ground for the worst of the worst, Sexually Violent Predators. You’ve probably heard or read about these monsters being placed in communities like Borrego Springs, Mt. Helix and one even being proposed in Rancho Bernardo.

Last year, I led the effort at the Board of Supervisors to oppose any further placements of Sexually Violent Predators in San Diego County until local jurisdictions have a seat at the table with full veto authority. This vote passed unanimously, with all Board members agreeing that San Diego County should have local control when it comes to the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Yet, the State of California has disregarded that decision and continues to propose placements of these predators.

My office has received word that the State of California plans to propose the placement of five more Sexually Violent Predators in San Diego County, by the end of the year. This is unacceptable and we need to do all we can to stop these placements.

My office has started an online petition opposing the placement of any Sexually Violent Predator in San Diego County. If you want to see these placements stopped, sign the petition at https://www.supervisorjimdesmond.com/. We plan on submitting the signatures to the Governor and State representatives.

For too long, our communities in San Diego County have been living in fear knowing a Sexually Violent Predator could be placed in their neighborhood. It’s time for everyone to come together and stop these placements.