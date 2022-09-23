Feeding San Diego receives $50,000 federal meals program grant

Nourishing Neighbors grant will support the nonprofit’s CalFresh assistance program and community outreach

SAN DIEGO – Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger-relief and food rescue organization, is honored to announce it is a recipient of a $50,000 grant from Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions Foundation. The Federal Meals Program grant will support Feeding San Diego’s work to help connect qualified individuals with existing federal meal programs such as SNAP (known in California as CalFresh), WIC, and P-EBT.

Feeding San Diego will use these funds to supports its CalFresh outreach. The nonprofit has invested in growing its CalFresh team to connect with the public and help people det...