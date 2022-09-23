Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Governor Newsom signs first-in-nation bill protecting children's online data and privacy

AB 2273 requires online platforms to consider the best interest of child users and to protect their mental health and wellbeing

 
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Sept. 15 that he has signed bipartisan landmark legislation aimed at protecting the wellbeing, data, and privacy of children using online platforms. AB 2273 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) and Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) establishes the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, which requires online platforms to consider the best interest of child users and to default to privacy and safety settings that protect children’s mental and physical health and wellbeing.

“We’re taking aggressive action in Cali...



Village News

